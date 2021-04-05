LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vaccine eligibility opened for all Nevadans 16 and older on Monday.
The vaccine clinic at the University of Nevada Las Vegas student union administered the most doses in a single day since the site opened in January. About 2,200 appointments were booked for Monday, and the site is already full for Tuesday too.
Many adults in their 20s and 30s showed up to receive the first shot of the vaccine.
"I’m ready to start socializing again," Daniel Chapnick said.
"A lot of my closest friends had already gotten the vaccine, so I just wanted to be on equal footing," Jillian Grant said.
Although eligibility began on Monday, many southern Nevadans registered for their appointment on UNLV’s website a week prior.
UNLV swimmer Vuk Celic was among those to get the first shot of the Moderna vaccine at the UNLV site on Monday.
"I want to protect the people around me, my teammates my collogues and my family," the Serbian swimmer said.
The summer ahead will be packed with life changing experiences for Celic. He will compete in the European Swimming Championships and then he’ll head to Tokyo to represent his country in the Summer Olympics.
Celic qualified for the 2020 games, but his dreams were put on hold when coronavirus canceled the Olympics.
"This vaccine's pretty important for me, because I want to travel safely," Celic said.
Ameya and Ruta Deshmukh also received their first dose of the vaccine on Monday. The couple was eagerly awaiting the opportunity.
"We ended up getting COVID last year, and it was really mild for us so we feel like we already dodged a bullet,” Ameya said. “So we just wanted to get vaccinated as soon as possible."
Cashman Center and Las Vegas Convention Center, which are the two biggest vaccine sites were both closed Monday. The two mass vaccination sites are open Tuesday-Saturday.
A UNLV site spokesperson said as of Monday afternoon, it has available appointments Wednesday and on. The vaccine site’s goal is to vaccinate 10,000 people a week for the rest of the month.
To schedule an appointment, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.