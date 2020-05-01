LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wearing a face covering at the airport? You don't have to remove it at TSA checkpoints, Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport said Friday.
"Attention passengers: Those wearing face masks in accordance with CDC guidelines are allowed to keep them on through TSA checkpoints, though travelers may be asked to adjust the mask to confirm their identity. For more information, visit tsa.gov/coronavirus," McCarran airport said in a tweet.
JetBlue announced earlier this week that it will require all passengers to wear a face covering during travel starting on May 4, according to a statement from the airline.
