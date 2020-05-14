LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With salons reopening amid the pandemic, there has been some confusion among stylists and customers in regards to blow dryers.
The Nevada Board of Cosmetology last week issued enhanced sanitation guidelines for salons in response to COVID-19. As part of the guidelines, the Board of Cosmetology suggested that when possibly, stylists should temporarily discontinue select services such as the use of facial steamers, blow dryers and hood dryers to "reduce potential pathogens being blown through the air."
In response to that suggestion, the Board of Cosmetology this week clarified that stylists can continue to use blow dryers. However, officials have suggested to limit the use, if possible.
While the board has made a suggestion on this, it is not a requirement.
"Yes, you can use blow dryers. It has only been suggested to limit use if possible to reduce pathogens spread through the air," the Cosmetology Board said in social media posts clarifying the use of hair dryers.
"Work safe so Nevada can stay open," the board said in an Instagram post.
