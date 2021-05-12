LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those who haven't received their COVID-19 vaccine yet will soon have a chance to get vaccinated at one of the most famous backdrops in the entire world: the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign.
According to a news release, on Monday, May 24 at 7 p.m., Clark County officials will provide COVID-19 vaccines at the world-famous sign.
The Pfizer and Janssen vaccines are expected to be available. Staff from Touro University Nevada will administer the vaccine.
“In a time of many firsts, we are taking the vaccine to the world-famous Welcome to Las Vegas sign,” Commissioner Justin Jones said. “The vaccines are safe, effective, and our best weapon against the coronavirus. If you’re not already vaccinated and you want things to get back to normal, meet us at the sign to get your shot.”
The release notes that residents heading to the sign for the vaccine are encouraged to park at the nearby Harley-Davidson dealership, 3355 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, and use the crosswalk at the traffic signal to get to the sign, instead of trying to find parking at the sign.
