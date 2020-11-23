LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Not traveling over the holidays? You could help a Las Vegas shelter dog take a break from the shelter and spend the holidays with a loving family.
The Animal Foundation is once again offering people to foster their shelter dogs over the holidays.
According to the Animal Foundation, between Nov. 23 and Dec. 31, fosters can welcome pets into their homes to give them a break from the shelter to enjoy the holiday season with a family. The organization would like families to commit to fostering the pet for one week.
A spokeswoman for the Animal Foundation said families will receive food for their foster pet. All pick-ups will be completed curbside, the Animal Foundation said.
According to the Animal Foundation, if the foster decides to adopt or finds an adopter for their pet, we will waive the adoption fee (license fee may still apply).
Interested fosters can submit a foster application via email: foster@animalfoundation.com.
