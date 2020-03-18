LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In an effort to assist families in Southern Nevada amid job closures, supply shortages and COVID-19 concerns, the YMCA is now providing emergency childcare for first responders, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.
"Without schools in session, they cannot work; and without work, they cannot provide for their families or serve our community," YMCA said in a statement. "With the support and assistance of local community partners, the Y is prepared to offer full-day emergency childcare for first responders, military, hospital personnel, and other essential staff that must report to work."
YMCA will supply kids with entertainment including: arts and crafts, sports, games, movies, etc., supervised by a YMCA staff member.
"We will take extraordinary precautions in the provision of this service," the statement read. "Our emergency childcare facility has been thoroughly cleaned using HALT, a hospital-grade bacteriacidal, virucidal, mildewcidal, fungicidal, disinfectant that is proven effective against norovirus, canine parvovirus and blood borne pathogens."
Staff and children will receive a health screening upon arrival at YMCA facilities, the group said, before being broken into small groups of ten to best practice social distancing.
In addition to hand washing, registered nurses will check in daily to monitor potential COVID-19 symptoms.
"Those that display symptoms will be sent home immediately," the release stated.
DINNER AVAILABLE
In partnership with food bank Three Square, YMCA will serve dinner daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:
- Heinrich YMCA - 4141 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89107
- 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Durango Hills YMCA - 3521 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89129
- SkyView YMCA - 3050 E Centennial Pkwy, North Las Vegas, NV 89081
YMCA will also provide additional meals in the event of an emergency at the Heinrich facility. Parents are recommended to pack breakfast, snacks and water for their children.
CONTACT
Association Youth & Family Director
Erica Stegall at estegall@lasvegasymca.org
lasvegasymca.org/covid-19-updates.
NOTE: "Per state law, children ages 3-4 years must provide a signed Health Statement from a physician before admission. A copy of this form can be found at the link above. They will also need Proof of Immunizations. Copies of immunization records can be found at webiz.nv.gov. School-age children (5-12 years) do not need a signed Health Statement or Proof of Immunizations."
