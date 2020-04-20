LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The YMCA of Southern Nevada on Monday will reopen its free meal sites at three valley locations.
The YMCA has partnered with the Clark County School District to provide free, pre-packaged meals to children ages 18 and under. Individuals do not have to be a member of the Y to participate, according to a news release.
The YMCA food sites will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Food will be distributed as part of a "curbside service" method. YMCA staff will meet participants at their vehicles to distribute the meals.
Participants are asked to please follow the parking and line-up directions given by staff, and to not exit their vehicles.
All children who are receiving a meal must be present at the time of distribution, the release said.
The food sites are located at three YMCA locations in the valley:
- Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA, 4141 Meadows Lane
- Durango Hills YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Drive
- SkyView YMCA, 3050 E. Centennial Parkway
