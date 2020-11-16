LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The YMCA of Southern Nevada announced Monday it would offer a free, limited-time membership to those who lost their jobs.
The Bounce Back membership, offered Nov. 15 through Dec. 31, will be free to unemployed residents and their families at all four YMCA locations in Las Vegas. YMCA last offered the program in 2009 after the Great Recession, with more than 3,100 members taking part.
“The Y is here to support our community, especially in times when they need it most,” said Breezy Bolden, Chief Operating Officer of the YMCA of Southern Nevada. “Just as we were here for our neighbors during the initial COVID-19 shockwave, by offering free meal programs, emergency childcare, senior resources, free virtual workouts, distance learning programs and more – we’re now committed to providing that same level of care as we all face the aftermath of the crisis. We want Las Vegas families to know that we’re here to help them ‘bounce back’ after something as devastating as unemployment, and want to give everyone the opportunity to live healthy, grow and thrive.”
Those interested in getting a membership need to bring their unemployment paperwork to any Y location in Las Vegas. More information on the Bounce Back Membership can be found at www.lasvegasymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.