LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The YMCA of Southern Nevada announced that, through its partner with laboratory Haztech, it is closing drive-through COVID-19 testing sites at local locations.
The YMCA said that it is glad to have been able to lend some assistance during the recent COVID-19 surge, but given the uncertainty of future demand for testing at YMCA locations and the federal government's launch of free at-home test kits, Haztech is relocating its parking lot COVID-19 test sites to new locations.
The Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA (4141 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89107) site closed on Sunday, Jan. 23. Both the Centennial Hills YMCA (6601 North Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89131) and SkyView YMCA (3050 E Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas, NV 89081) sites will close on Saturday, Jan. 29
Those looking to get a COVID-19 test can visit https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/testing/. At-home kits can be ordered by visiting https://special.usps.com/testkits.
