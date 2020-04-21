LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The YMCA of Southern Nevada is staying hopeful about opening for summer programming.
Brianna Barber, Executive Director at Durango Hills YMCA, said the nonprofit organization is preparing for a potential June 1 opening and specific planning is in place focusing on aquatics operations and summer camps.
The organization has been in contact with seasonal staff, both rehires and potential new hires. Barber mentioned that that the hiring process typically takes around four weeks.
Lifeguard recruiting has been an essential focus to get YMCA pools ready once the go ahead to open is given. A partnership with the American Red Cross and its Training Services section has helped navigate specific certification requirements for new and returning lifeguards. A certification extension of 120 days was issued to help YMCA lifeguards with up to date certifications through the summer season.
A social distancing plan is still being discussed. Lap pools at various YMCA centers should prove easier to manage, however water park facilities could present challenges.
Barber said staff will do their part to ensure everyone is safe from a hygiene perspective. She added that the YMCA of Southern Nevada is working with national parks and rec services who are educating organization leadership regarding current CDC guidelines, as well as other YMCA facilities across the country.
Information about YMCA Summer employment is on our website under the link section at FOX5Vegas.com. For questions regarding the American Red Cross Training Services section email Jolie Telios.
