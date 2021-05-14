LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The YMCA of Southern Nevada announced Friday that fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear face masks while indoors or outdoors of its locations.
Following updated federal and state guidance, effective immediately, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear a face covering while indoors or outdoors of the YMCA. Find out more info here: https://t.co/RBXZs8sYSY. #ForABetterUs pic.twitter.com/5dMKawXRUt— YMCA of Southern Nevada (@lasvegasymca) May 14, 2021
