LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Resorts and University Medical Center announced a partnership Wednesday that would allow free COVID-19 testing to Wynn Las Vegas employees.
Wynn Resorts officials said UMC's new lab allowed for increased testing capacity to allow direct access for Wynn employees. The testing will start at UMC-designated locations beginning the week of May 4.
Wynn Las Vegas said it will also set up on-site testing in coordination with UMC for employees as the company works with government officials to determine an opening date. Wynn Las Vegas said this will ensure employees will have access to accurate testing in advance and leading up to reopening.
Additional details on the launch of testing, including hours and locations, weren't immediately available.
“We are extremely proud to be able to share UMC’s laboratory and testing capabilities with our neighbors at Wynn Resorts," UMC CEO Mason VanHouweling said in a statement. "A vibrant tourism destination relies on our expert healthcare system to care for all who live in and visit Las Vegas, and we look forward to working alongside Wynn Resorts to bring us all back together again."
Wynn also announced that 70 Wynn Teleservices Call Center employees will assist the Clark County Commission in COVID-19 contact tracing efforts.
“This enhanced testing capability and expanded contact tracing, combined with newly available tracking of benchmarks, are exactly the tools we need to keep our employees safe, our community secure, and eventually welcome tourists back to Las Vegas," Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said in a statement.
