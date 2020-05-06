LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Resorts on Wednesday announced that the company will extend paying all salaried, hourly and part-time employees through May 31, for a total of 75 days of payroll continuance.
According to a news release, more than 15,000 current Wynn and Encore employees will continue to receive payroll coverage, which includes the average tip compliance rate or distributed tips/tokes for tipped employees.
In total, the release says, Wynn Resorts will invest close to $250 million in payroll expense.
"We have been working closely with state and local officials, gaming control boards, and leading public health professionals to determine how to safely reopen," said Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox. “We have the best teams and culture in the industry, and have made the important decision to continue to invest in our employees in Las Vegas and Boston by extending their full pay and benefits through the end of the month while we work through the phases to welcome back our guests.”
In addition to the payroll continuance, Wynn Resorts on Monday announced a partnership with University Medical Center (UMC) that allows all Wynn Las Vegas employees to have access to COVID-19 testing at no cost to the employee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.