LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Resorts has notified some staff members that they have been placed on furlough.
A spokesperson for the company provided the below statement on the furloughs:
Although we retained all of our people while we were closed, we now know how challenged business volumes in Las Vegas are and are staffing to the significantly reduced demand.
The company had paid all salaried, hourly and part-time employees through May 31, for a total of 75 days of payroll continuance, amid the COVID-19 shutdown.
According to a news release from Wynn Resorts in May, more than 15,000 current Wynn and Encore employees received payroll coverage, which included the average tip compliance rate or distributed tips/tokes for tipped employees.
In total, the release said, Wynn Resorts was investing close to $250 million in payroll expense during the closure.
FOX5 also learned that some staff had also recently faced pay cuts. According to information provided to FOX5 that was confirmed by Wynn Resorts, the pay reduction ranged from 5% to 20% based on the staff member's salary. Salaries under $75,000 started at 5% reduction.
A number of how many employees were impacted by the furloughs was not immediately provided by the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.