UPDATE: March 13: Wynn confirmed Friday night the race and sports book, as well as the poker room, will close.
UPDATE: March 12: Wynn Resorts has announced that beginning this weekend, the company will temporarily cancel all large entertainment gatherings. This includes Wynn's buffets, nightclubs and theaters in Las Vegas and Boston.
In addition, Wynn Resorts says that it will be screening for temperature using non-invasive thermal cameras at all entrances, according to a news release from CEO Matt Maddox.
In gaming areas and dining establishments, Wynn Resorts says it will create appropriate distancing between guests at gaming devices and dining tables.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Resorts has announced new policies and procedures that the company has implemented due to coronavirus.
According to Wynn Resorts, in addition to following recommendations from the CDC and the Southern Nevada Health District, the company has independently engaged as a consultant, Dr. Rebecca Katz, Director of the Center for Global Health Sciene and Security at Georgetown University Medical Center.
The company said it is sanitizing high-traffic public areas at an increased frequency, including:
- Hand sanitizers are located throughout public and back of house locations. Sanitizers are refilled and checked regularly.
- Public touch points, such as handrails, elevator buttons, door handles and knobs are cleaned multiple times throughout the day.
- Surfaces such as front desk, restaurant counters and dining tables are wiped regularly.
- The casino gaming floor slot machines are wiped and surfaces cleaned multiple times throughout the day
Wynn Resorts added that all departments have implemented hand washing or sanitizing procedures to take place multiple times during an employee's shift:
- All employees are instructed each day on correct hand sanitizing procedures, including washing with soap and hot water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
- Employees are instructed to wash hands before and after eating and before returning to a work area.
- Table gaming employees are instructed to wash hands after every break before returning to a game.
- Proper procedures are posted in all back-of-house work areas.
According to the news release, all Wynn Resorts employees are prohibited from reporting to work with a disease or illness that can be transmitted to others:
- Employees insured by the company have access to healthcare, many of whom also have access to a 24-hour telemedicine provider.
- Wynn Resorts has instituted a new Employee Sick leave policy which offers 5 days paid sick leave to ensure employees who are ill remain home.
- If any employee were to be diagnosed as having coronavirus, they would be placed on a Medical Leave of Absence and would be paid for the duration of physician-mandated treatment.
For guests who feel unwell, Wynn Resorts says it has detailed protocols developed in partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District:
- If at any point you feel ill, return to your room and contact the front desk. A trained member of our staff will come to your room and help assess your situation, including taking a temperature reading, and evaluate the need for medical assistance.
