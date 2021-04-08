LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Las Vegas on Thursday announced a new COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy for its employees.
According to the property, the policy allows employees to have the option of either completing a COVID-19 vaccination or obtaining weekly negative COVID-19 tests.
Wynn Las Vegas spokeswoman Deanna Pettit-Irestone said in an email Thursday afternoon that employees who opt for the weekly COVID-19 test can test wherever they would like, noting that the Southern Nevada Health District is free. "There is only a cost associated if they test on property," she said.
The company notes that approximately 60% of Wynn Las Vegas employees have already been vaccinated.
“Our primary goal is to create the safest possible environment at Wynn, for both employees and guests,” Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts, said in the statement. “Vaccination rates are increasing throughout the country, and requiring our employees to either be vaccinated, or tested on a weekly basis will make Wynn one of the safest vacation destinations in the U.S “
According to Wynn, eligible employees have been vaccinated onsite at the UMC Vaccination Clinic at Encore since Jan. 18. On Thursday, the property says UMC will administer its 50,000th vaccine at Encore.
The company also notes that it has since opened the Lighthouse COVID-19 Testing Lab, which it says is one of the only companies in the United States with its own onsite testing facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.