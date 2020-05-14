LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Las Vegas will welcome guests back to its golf course starting Monday, May 18.
Upon reopening, the 18-hole course will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tee time reservations must be made in advance by calling 702-770-4653, according to a news release.
Summer green fees per player, per round are:
- $250 for local residents, Monday – Thursday
- $300 for non-locals, Monday – Thursday
- $375 for all players, Friday – Sunday; no local rate
While Wynn's golf course is reopening under Phase 1 of Gov. Sisolak's reopening plan, the remainder of Wynn and Encore will remain closed until at this time.
According to Wynn Las Vegas, "signature amenities remain with enhanced sanitation and social distancing measures, including the on-course food and beverage service, world-class caddie program, complimentary loaner clubs from Callaway Golf, private lithiumpowered golf carts, and much more."
Additional information on the health safety program at Wynn Golf Course is included in the company's complete Wynn Las Vegas Health and Sanitation Program, which officials say was developed in consultation with public health medical professionals and fellows of Georgetown and Johns Hopkins Universities.
The full plan can be viewed at: https://bit.ly/2LuN2sd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.