LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The buffet is back! On June 18, Wynn Las Vegas will reopen its buffet with a "reimagined all-you-can eat concept," the company announced on Monday.
As the first buffet on the Strip to return, the altered service will offer guests about 90 dishes, to be served at the diner's table. To adhere to CDC guidelines, the resort has created touchless technologies and will now require reservations for the eatery. Patrons will pay at the end of their experience to expedite the process.
The buffet will also provide diners with a disposable, single-use menus, with an option to reorder "unlimited" courses within a two-hour period. Guests can also expect two "limitless pour" alcohol packages, to enjoy beer, wine and signature cocktails.
HOURS
Sunday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Monday – Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
OFFERINGS
double cut lamb chops with truffle spinach and crispy onions
steak and lobster topped with a Bearnaise sauce
lobster ravioli featuring roasted red peppers and fennel and finished with saffron sauce
Old Bay braised shrimp and scallops served with a spicy tomato compote
chocolate-dipped rice krispies
crème brulee
13 flavors of ice creams and sorbets.
MORE INFO: https://www.wynnlasvegas.com/dining/casual-dining/the-buffet
