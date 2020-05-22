LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Resorts announced Friday that it will reopen five restaurants at Wynn Las Vegas beginning May 29.
According to a news release, Wynn Las Vegas will resume operations at Allegro, Jardin, Lakeside, Mizumi and SW Steakhouse.
The restaurants will offer their full menus, Wynn said. In addition to a la carte offerings, exclusive "Welcome Back to Wynn" three-course prix-fix menus will be offered at Allegro ($45), Mizumi ($65), Jardin ($40) and SW Steakhouse ($75), plus tax and gratuity, with wine and specialty cocktail pairings available at an additional cost.
“The reopening of these restaurants is a positive and crucial step towards the complete reopening of our resort,” said Marilyn Spiegel, President of Wynn Las Vegas. “We look forward to once again doing what we do best, providing our guests with an exceptional dining experience in a five-star environment.”
The resort has implemented safety measures for the reopening, including advanced reservations, providing guests with a QR code to access menus before arriving, disposable single use menus as well as appropriately distancing tables and not placing table settings until the guest is seated, the release said. Wynn also noted that high-touch surfaces in the restaurants will be cleaned and disinfected in between each seating and employees will practice proper hand hygiene between each guest interaction.
In accordance with state-issued guidelines, bar service will not be available. However, according to the release, a full beverage menu will be provided at the tables.
In addition to safety protocols implemented at the restaurants, all employees will be temperature screened and complete a COVID-19 employee screening questionnaire prior to each shift. As an additional precaution, guests will be temperature screened upon arrival to the resort, the release said.
At this time, the remainder of Wynn and Encore Las Vegas will remain closed, except for the golf course, to follow direction from the Governor and Nevada gaming regulators.
Hours of Operations: 3 – 11 p.m.
Parking: Wynn Self Park
Hours of Operations: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Parking: Wynn Self Park
Hours of Operations: 5:30 – 10 p.m.
Parking: Wynn Self Park
Hours of Operations: 5:30 – 10 p.m.
Parking: Wynn Self Park
Hours of Operations: 5:30 – 10 p.m.
Parking: Wynn Self Park
Reservations are required and can be made by calling 702.770.DINE or online at www.wynnlasvegas.com.
