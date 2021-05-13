LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Wynn Las Vegas and Encore resort announced the removal of masks for fully vaccinated guests beginning Thursday evening.
According to Wynn and Encore officials, the casino communicated with guests that fully vaccinated visitors won't be required to wear masks. The casino added that guest who are not fully vaccinated will still need to wear masks on property.
Wynn and Encore said they are trusting their guests to take appropriate precautions based on their personal vaccination status.
The mask policy for employees is changing as well. Those staff members who are fully vaccinated and show proper verification can remove their masks. Like the public, staff who are not vaccinated must continue to wear their mask on property.
Wynn Las Vegas and Encore reached a vaccination rate of 91% among employees and was granted 100% capacity on the gaming floor by the Gaming Control Board.
Employees and guests of the resort will follow health and safety guidelines and comply with current CDC and regulator guidelines to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
