UPDATE: Las Vegas Sands Corporation announced on Sunday that its properties would remain open amid COVID-19 concerns.
Sands, which operates the Venetian and the Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip, said in a statement that the company is not considering layoffs or any changes to any of its existing health care benefit plans.
In light of Gov. Sisolak's decision to close all Nevada K-12 schools through April 6, Las Vegas Sands said that it will work with its team members impacted by the school closings in the community.
The health, safety and livelihood of our team members and their families is our most important consideration right now.
Our property remains open and we will continue taking the recommended precautions necessary to keep our team members and guests safe. We will also be working with our team members impacted by the school closings in our community.
The company is not considering layoffs or any changes to any of our existing health care benefit plans. Our team members are our most valuable asset and we have every intention of getting through this challenging situation together.
ORIGINAL STORY CONTINUES BELOW:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Resorts announced Sunday it would temporarily close Wynn Las Vegas and Encore as part of an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.
In a media release, the company said it is committed to paying full-time Wynn and Encore employees during the closure.
The closure will begin Tuesday, March 17 at 6 p.m. and is expected to remain closed for two weeks, at which point the company will reevaluate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
