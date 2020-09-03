Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Las Vegas announced Thursday that its buffet will soon close its doors indefinitely.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Wynn said the buffet will close at the end of service on Monday, Sept. 7.

“Based upon guest feedback, we found that many guests prefer a more traditional buffet experience over the served all-you-can-eat format. We will continue to assess the situation and will make a determination on reopening at the appropriate time," Michael Weaver, spokesperson for Wynn Resorts, said.

The property had reopened its buffet in June with a "reimagined all-you-can eat concept." The altered service offered guests about 90 dishes that were served at the diner's table.

In August, Wynn announced that its water-themed show "Le Reve: The Dream" would close permanently amid health and safety concerns with COVID-19.

(1) comment

You don't like, bite me!
You don't like, bite me!

While the food was still good, it just was not the same as getting your own food. Felt like a Sizzler. Will miss one of the few Buffets that tried to re-open.

