LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Resorts announced the launch of thermal cameras to detect body temperatures of guests, prompting questions on how exactly the Strip-based casino planned to screen tourists.
The move by Wynn follows similar actions by international companies, facilities, governments and airports that intend to screen large groups of people to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We will be screening for temperature using non-invasive thermal cameras at all our entrances,” CEO Matt Maddox announced in a statement.
The company did not disclose how it intends to confront any guests with a heightened body temperature.
"Even in 2003 with the SARS outbreak, people have been using this technology," said FLIR Systems spokesperson Paul Czerepuszko. The company's thermal cameras have been used for decades by law enforcement and the military.
"They can be used in a handheld fashion -- or also be mounted permanently, to essentially [scan] people coming into certain areas: high traffic areas," he said.
The company confirmed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, airports across Asia have utilized the technology to screen airport passengers.
The technology allows for thermal detection of body temperatures with up to a two-degree range of accuracy, company officials said.
Various companies have also requested the technology to screen groups of employees entering their properties, FLIR Systems said, reflecting the desire of companies to find ways to keep COVID-19 at bay from facilities.
The camera does not detect COVID-19, and ultimately, only a doctor can determine whether someone's body temperature reflects if they are ill.
