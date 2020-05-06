LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said in an earnings call Wednesday reopening in May could be a possibility as Nevada rolls out its phased reopening.
“I believe we will continue to see in Phase 2, openings of additional businesses and potentially opening of our business in late May,” Maddox said.
Maddox added that reopening ultimately would depend on public health benchmarks set by state officials and by Wynn's reopening plan that was released in April.
Last week, Governor Steve Sisolak released his “Road to Recovery” reopening plan, which said smaller businesses would reopen in Phase 1, but casinos bars, nightclubs, malls and large establishments like casinos would remain closed.
Maddox’s comments came during the company’s presentation on first quarter earnings -- $953.7 million in revenue, which was down 42 percent from the same period last year.
Dates for the Phase 1 and subsequent phases to begin, have not yet been determined. Sisolak told ABC News last week that he thought casino and gaming establishments would remain closed until the third or fourth phase of reopening.
EXTENDING PAY TO EMPLOYEES
Wynn Resorts will extend paying all salaried, hourly and part-time employees through May 31, for a total of 75 days of payroll continuance.
According to a news release, more than 15,000 current Wynn and Encore employees will continue to receive payroll coverage, which includes the average tip compliance rate or distributed tips/tokes for tipped employees.
In total, the release says, Wynn Resorts will invest close to $250 million in payroll expense.
"We have been working closely with state and local officials, gaming control boards, and leading public health professionals to determine how to safely reopen," said Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox. “We have the best teams and culture in the industry, and have made the important decision to continue to invest in our employees in Las Vegas and Boston by extending their full pay and benefits through the end of the month while we work through the phases to welcome back our guests.”
In addition to the payroll continuance, Wynn Resorts announced a partnership with University Medical Center (UMC) that allows all Wynn Las Vegas employees to have access to COVID-19 testing at no cost to the employee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.