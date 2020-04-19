LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Resorts Chief Executive Officer Matt Maddox released a 23-page plan on Sunday calling for the conditional reopening of the Las Vegas Strip in mid- to late May.
Maddox said the company will pay part-time and full-time employees through May 15 including an estimate of tips they would have earned. The decision costs the company about $3 million per day or $180 million for two months, he said.
Our economy is in a free fall. Nevada will likely be one of the hardest hit states in the nation and suffer very high unemployment. It is imperative to flatten this curve so we can re-emerge in a safe, sustainable way. - Wynn CEO Matt Maddox
Maddox said in order to reopen Las Vegas, many steps need to be taken by the state. These included the Nevada task force focusing on testing capabilities, "parts" of the Nevada economy being reopened in early May, and assuming certain data models follow benchmarks Maddox detailed in the report, reopening the Las Vegas Strip by mid- to late May with "extensive safety measures."
In his program for reopening Wynn Las Vegas, Maddox said they would take several extra steps: thermal cameras, physical distancing, hand sanitizer, signage for staff and guests to wear personal protective equipment and case notification with the Southern Nevada Health District.
Maddox's report also detailed how staff would take safety measures and what the "guest journey" would look like.
In the casino, Maddox said several changes would be made to the casino cage, slots, table games and sports books.
Read the full report here:
Wynn Health Plan by FOX5 on Scribd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.