LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) will not be held in Las Vegas in 2020.
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) on Wednesday announced that the event is moving to Texas in December 2020. It will be held at Arlington's Globe Life Field, marking the first non-baseball event to be held at the park.
“We are so pleased to be at this amazing stadium for the most celebrated event on the rodeo calendar,” said George Taylor, chief executive officer of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). “We are committed to delivering a spectacular event for our fans and we are thrilled to be in Texas for it.”
The event will take place Dec. 3-12, and will comply with all health and safety protocols for attendees, a news release said.
Organizers said that seats will be sold in groups of four with separation between groups. Contact-limiting measures, such as mobile tickets, have been implemented throughout the event. There will also be a mask requirement at all times while inside Globe Life Field and there will be additional hand washing and sanitizing stations throughout the building, officials said.
“We are excited for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo to take place this year at Globe Life Field,” said Allen Montgomery, Vice President General Manager, Wrangler Western Wear. “The health and safety of the fans, cowboys and cowgirls is of the highest priority, and we are grateful to the participating organizations for their work to put together a comprehensive plan that will allow everyone to enjoy a safe and fun event.”
According to the release, nearby Fort Worth will host the Wrangler NFR 2020 experience, as the annual PRCA Convention will be held Nov. 30-Dec. 3, in addition to Cowboy Christmas and a slew of other events.
Organizers said in the release that the NFR was "born in Texas" and the first three years of the event were held at the Dallas State Fairgrounds beginning in 1959.
Years later, according to the release, the event moved to Las Vegas and has been staged at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV since 1985. This venue, organizers note, is not available for live entertainment with fans this year due to COVID-19 restrictions in Nevada.
"Organizers pledge to preserve the NFR experience that fans love and that has necessitated a one-year move out of Las Vegas," the PRCA said.
The PRCA said that a survey conducted earlier this summer showed that rodeo fans overwhelmingly said that they wanted an NFR venue that would accommodate fans.
Tickets for the Wrangler NFR 2020 in Texas will go on sale to the public Sept. 25 at texasrangers.com/NFR.
Best decision they could have made from one hot spot to another! The only difference is that those attending will be getting infected in Texas instead of Las Vegas;) NFR should not even be taking place in the middle of a pandemic. The law suits coming to states are going to equal more than the deficit just watch in the coming years.
