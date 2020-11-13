LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The World Series of Poker announced a hybrid model for its world-famous tournament, with the culmination set to take place in Las Vegas.

WSOP's Main Event will begin online for the early rounds, WSOP announced Friday morning. U.S. residents will be able to play virtually in New Jersey and Nevada starting Sunday, Dec. 13. After about two full days of play, the final nine players will travel to Las Vegas to play the final table. The tournament will host the final table Monday, Dec. 28 at the Rio Hotel & Casino.

"All in-person tournaments, domestic and international, will be subject to special COVID rules and procedures, the details of which will be published at a later date and will require players to undergo a required health screening prior to live participation," the tournament said in a statement.

International players will operate under a similar format with the final table being played on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at the King’s Casino in Rozvadov, Czech Republic.

"Should travel restrictions or a casino shutdown prevent the live portion from moving forward in December, organizers reserve the right to continue the tournament play online or reschedule to a later date," the tournament said.