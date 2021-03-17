LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- World of Concrete announced on Wednesday that it will be the first large trade show to return to Las Vegas.
Organizers said the show will take place June 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).
According to a news release, World of Concrete also represents the first large-scale trade show to return to the U.S. market since the pandemic brought in-person meetings to a halt.
Following Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak increasing large gatherings capacity to 50 percent, "the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and Informa Markets, the destination’s largest trade show organizer, are partnering to bring meetings and conventions back to Las Vegas, igniting the start of a safe economic recovery for the many industries and communities their platforms serve," the release notes.
In addition to WOC, Informa Markets says it will also host the following trade shows in Las Vegas, with plans to return other events throughout the rest of the year.
- Vegas Cosmetic Surgery (June 2021)
- The International Surface Event (June 2021)
- WasteExpo (June 2021)
- The Aesthetic Show (July 2021)
- Inside Self Storage World Expo (July 2021)
- MAGIC Fall (August 2021)
- International Roofing Expo (August 2021)
- Licensing Expo (August 2021)
- SupplySide West & Food Ingredients North America (October 2021)
- International Sanitary Supply Association Expo Show North America (November 2021)
“We are thrilled to be welcoming World of Concrete exhibitors and attendees back to Las Vegas as our first major convention to return to our destination,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA. “We greatly value our long-standing partnership with Informa Markets and their shared commitment to health and safety protocols to ensure a safe, trusted and “Only Vegas” experience for their attendees.”
