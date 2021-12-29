LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- World of Concrete announced that despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, it still plans to host its in-person event in Las Vegas from January 18-20, 2022, with safety in mind.
"We want to reassure you that the event will take place," World of Concrete said in a statement, "and that we will put safety at the heart of the event experience so we are able to reconnect and get back to business, while keeping our community safe."
The convention announced that will follow all local health guidelines, including Nevada's mandate for masks to be worn in all public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
World of Concrete said it's in close partnership and communication with the City of Las Vegas and local health officials for guidance moving forward.
World of Concrete 2021 was the first major convention to return to Las Vegas since the start of the pandemic in June 2021.
