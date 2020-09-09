LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Workers and businesses across the Las Vegas Valley have had to adapt, all to help employees whose children are distance learning.
For some parents, every day has turned into "Bring Your Child to Work Day."
"I'm very, very glad. I don't know what I would do, if I didn't have this. I am very grateful I can bring her to work," said dog groomer Julie Maka.
Her daughter, Paris, a third grader, stays studious in Julie's workplace.
Some employers have allowed workers to bring their child for part of the day.
Other businesses said parents have asked to work part-time, left or are considering taking a leave of absence.
"My staff is very, very highly trained. I can't just replace them," said AnnaLee Kruyer, a dentist with a staff of ten. Distance learning has the reduced what hours employees are able to work. "This is happening to all sorts of small businesses."
Kruyer said other employees have put in more hours to help out those who must stay at home to help with their children. But, she said she worries about parents whose workplaces and employers are not flexible.
"Do you let someone go because they value their child's education? That doesn't seem fair," Kruyer said.
