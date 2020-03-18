LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With many people working from home due to the coronavirus, the Animal Foundation is putting out an urgent call for people to foster pets.
The Animal Foundation reminds that social distancing doesn't apply to animals.
The shelter says that it won't cost you any money, as the Animal Foundation will provide everything you may need: food, supplies, even bowls and treats (as needed), according to a news release.
"For some of us in the community, this may be a lonely time and there are so many dogs, cats and other animals who would love to keep you company," the Animal Foundation said.
PLEASE SHARE! 🐾💕 We have an urgent and immediate need for fosters. There’s no better time than now to help an animal in need by fostering a pet. Fill out an application here: https://t.co/JqUJiauPs2 pic.twitter.com/6DgzzkqlSV— Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) March 18, 2020
Those interested can email foster@animalfoundation.com or fill out an application online: bit.ly/2WeobQ6
The Animal Foundation is located at 655 N. Mojave Road.
