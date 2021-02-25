LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Companies and workplaces across the country are starting to notice a trend, after numerous employees have received the vaccine: a phenomenon loosely called workforce "herd immunity."
Nevada's COVID-19 Task Force is researching the effects of mass vaccinations on sick days among hospital staff, after reports of sick days plummeting in different workplaces nationwide.
"Herd immunity," or the goal of vaccinating America at a rate of 75 to 85%, will not be achieved for months. Clusters of immunity can be obtained in small groups and small populations.
In Sacramento, California, 90% of staff received the vaccine at UC Davis Medical Center. Weekly sick calls plummeted 40%.
In Nashville, Tennessee, the sheriff at the local county jail touts no new COVID-19 cases since the vaccine rollout for his department.
Roseman University of Health Sciences has a goal of vaccinating 85% of their staff.
Students and campus staff work off site at clinics, hospitals and local pharmacies, and are qualified to receive the vaccine as frontline workers. The campus has vaccinated around 3,000 people through their community clinics.
"The more we can get everyone vaccinated in the Roseman community, the sooner we get everybody back to class safely," said President Renee Coffman, who encourages other companies and organizations to strive for that goal.
If we can contain this through vaccination, its not just the business that's better off, it's society in general," Coffman said.
