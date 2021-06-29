LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If the shelves at your local store seem a bit bare in some aisles, a shortage of truck drivers is one reason behind it.
From gas to groceries, drivers are urgently needed by companies to fulfill demand as the pandemic causes even more supply chain issues.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates a shortage of 59,000 truckers nationwide. The American Trucking Association estimates that drivers transport 75% of freight nationwide.
Cliff Ellis of Advanced Career Institute in North Las Vegas said companies are looking to hire students before they graduate.
"There has been a trucking shortage for many years. Just recently it has been exacerbated and gotten bigger," he said.
Companies throughout the pandemic have been boosting pay to keep drivers. Ellis said starting pay can be upwards of $65,000 a year. According to industry magazine Freight Waves, Dallas-based Frozen Foods Express posted starting salaries of $95,000 a year.
Ellis said many students are eligible to receive funding for their education for trucking school as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.