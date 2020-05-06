LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A worker at the Amazon fulfillment center in North Las Vegas has tested positive for COVID-19.
An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the person was last at the facility on March 12 but was officially diagnosed April 30.
"We are supporting the individual who is recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site," Amazon spokesperson Rachel Lighty said in a statement.
Amazon said preventative measures have been in place at their facilities, including increased cleaning and sanitation, providing masks to employees, implementing temperature checks and safe social distancing.
Amazon said they've spent $800 million on these measures in the first half of 2020.
