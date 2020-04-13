LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A worker at a Dutch Bros. Coffee shop in Las Vegas tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release, the worker is an employee at the Dutch Bros. shop at 3265 S. Rainbow Boulevard.
The individual began exhibiting symptoms the afternoon of March 31, Dutch Bros. said. The employee was asked to self-isolate for 14 days and the shop was deep cleaned.
Prior to exhibiting symptoms, Dutch Bros. said the employee worked morning shifts on March 18-21, 24, 27-29, and 31st.
The company was notified of the employee's positive COVID-19 test result on Friday, April 10, the release said. Dutch Bros. identified employees who had direct contact with the affected employee and those individuals are currently in self-isolation and are receiving paid leave.
According to Dutch Bros., as an extra precaution, the shop will undergo an additional deep clean. They are also coordinating with public health officials to confirm its protocols "not only meet, but also exceed, expectations."
Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to contact the company directly at community wellness@dutchbros.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.