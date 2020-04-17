LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A worker on the Circa Resort and Casino project has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for McCarthy Building Company confirmed to FOX5 Friday evening.
According to McCarthy Building, the project team was notified that an individual on the project tested positive for the virus on April 16. The person is now in isolation and will not return to work until cleared to do so by their healthcare provider, the company said.
This marks the first positive COVID-19 case at the Circa site, the company confirmed
McCarthy Building released the following statement on the confirmed
Our highest priority is the health and safety of our team members, project partners and the community. The team had previously implemented stringent cleaning protocols on the project consistent with CDC guidelines. In accordance with those protocols, the area where the worker had been assigned, and the surrounding vicinity, was immediately shut down and sanitized. Work continues in other areas of the project that remain unaffected.
The Circa Resort and Casino project has the following preventative policies and procedures in place on the project to minimize the risk of coronavirus:
- Strict Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance including directing team members who feel sick or have health-related concerns to stay home
- A verbal health screen of all workers is conducted prior to beginning work on site
- Implementation of social distancing and recommended personal hygiene practices
- Reduced worker concentrations
- Increased sanitation and cleaning throughout the project site including high traffic areas, which are sanitized multiple times per day. Those areas are further monitored to ensure appropriate social distancing. Hand wash stations and sanitizers are available throughout the project site
- Implementation of a COVID-19 Compliance Team to ensure adherence to local, state and national laws/recommendations.
- Staggered start times to minimize the quantity of workers entering the project at the same time.
- Working with customers and trade partners to adjust workflows as necessary
- Implementation of teleconferencing where applicable
Owned by Derek Stevens, the Circa Resort and Casino is expected to open in December in downtown Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.