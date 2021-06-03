LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pop-up clinics across Clark County are working to reach seniors who have had trouble getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
"We are trying to make it more convenient and come into their neighborhoods," said Batallion Chief Scott Straily, who also efforts the homebound program for Clark County seniors and residents with disabilities.
According to Southern Nevada Health District, seniors have the highest vaccination rates.
A Department of Health and Human Services report from May 2021 shows seniors are more likely to miss their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine than other age groups.
Straily said constant education on the ground is crucial to helping give the message to seniors.
"If they don't watch the news or read the newspaper, it's hard to get the message out to them, because they aren't on social media," Straily said, stating many times, seniors are not aware of the need for a second shot for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
"They might forget and not go. we have that all the time with our homebound program: we schedule the day before. They forget. And we show up the next day and they are not even home," he said.
Pop-up clinics are appearing in neighborhoods indefinitely, and the homebound program continues to operate.
