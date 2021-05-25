LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Work is underway to remove one of the biggest barriers to pediatricians and family doctors getting the COVID-19 vaccine: buying in bulk.
According to Roseman University of Health Sciences, the smallest shipment of the Pfizer vaccine available to providers is 1,170 doses. After the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 17-year-olds, the Biden administration has promised smaller batches will be available to pediatricians, but the date of a shipment for providers is still unknown.
"That makes it challenging for smaller providers that have 100, 200 patients they want to vaccinate," said Dr. Christina Madison of The Public Health Pharmacist.
The university has offered to store a shipment in its ultra-cold freezer at -81 degrees, and pediatricians can come to pick up small amounts as needed.
New FDA guidelines allow for more flexible storage: the Pfizer vaccine can be held in a typical refrigerator for up to 30 days.
"It's a game changer for a lot of our providers who think they don't have the means," Dr. Madison said.
