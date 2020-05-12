LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Anyone filing for unemployment will be given a work search waiver "until further notice," according to Gov. Steve Sisolak's office on Tuesday.
“Continuing to waive this requirement maintains Nevadans’ access to unemployment insurance benefits while Nevada gradually reopens with new safety precautions in place for workers and customers,” said Sisolak in a press statement.
Sisolak's office said extending the work search waiver will "help to ease the financial burden being experienced by Nevada families." Filers can continue to bypass the Work Search Screen when filing weekly claims, they said.
Nevadans are urged to file for UI benefits online at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html.
"Independent workers, self-employed and gig workers are asked not to file on UI website as the agency is well into the process of implementing the new module necessary to start taking claims by mid-month," his office said.
