LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The show must go on without a traditional stage, and Las Vegas performers say opportunities for work are coming back with the steady return of live events.
Conventions, weddings, parties, sporting events, corporate events, concerts and other large gatherings are providing work.
Performers like Jonas Woolverton have been working all sorts of jobs during the pandemic, from food delivery, to movies, to technical support on other shows.
He said demand for entertainers at gatherings shows the public's hunger for live performances, and has steadily received more bookings.
"I'm so thankful and so grateful that they are able to hire performers," Woolverton said. "People who live in Vegas, they've stepped up in a big way. Conventions are coming back. There's a glimmer of hope."
Agencies like EM Cirque have dozens of performers contracted to be able to perform aerial acts, contortion, fire displays, acrobatics and other circus displays.
They get bookings for corporate events, conventions, parties, commercials and other large gatherings.
Though, the surge of cases this summer led to some cancellations.
"We always are worried about things coming back," said Alan Ascencio of EM Cirque. "Jumping into this industry, we always like a tiny bit of risk."
Ascencio said he hopes events keep their dates to make sure performers keep their gigs.
"Do not forget, we need to smile. We need this happiness in our lives," he said.
