LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The WNBA announced Monday the 2020 season would tip off in late July in Florida.
The league would play games at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida with 22 regular-season games followed by a traditional playoff format. WNBA officials said teams would report to training camp in early July in Florida before the beginning of the season. IMG Academy would serve as a "bubble" facility with training camp, games and housing all in one place.
Games would be played without fans in attendance.
“We are finalizing a season start plan to build on the tremendous momentum generated in the league during the offseason, and have used the guiding principles of health and safety of players and essential staff to establish necessary and extensive protocols,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “We will continue to consult with medical experts and public health officials as well as players, team owners and other stakeholders as we move forward with our execution plan. And, despite the disruption caused by the global pandemic to our 2020 season, the WNBA and its Board of Governors believe strongly in supporting and valuing the elite women athletes who play in the WNBA and therefore, players will receive their full pay and benefits during the 2020 season.”
Upon it's return, the WNBA also announced it would launch a social justice campaign following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and ensuing Black Lives Matter protests around the world.
“The WNBA opposes racism in all its forms, and George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are the latest names in a list of countless others who have been subject to police brutality that stems from the systemic oppression of Black Lives in America, and it is our collective responsibility to use our platforms to enact change,” said Engelbert.
