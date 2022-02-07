LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- California officials announced Monday plans to do away with its statewide indoor masking requirement for vaccinated people next week, but what would it take for Nevada’s mask mandate to change?
In Nevada, to drop the masks, counties must have low to moderate transmission.
“Both seven-day and single-day test positivity rates continue to decline. We would like to see this trend continue until we fall below 10% for both the seven-day average and the single day,” said Dr. Cassius Lockett with the Southern Nevada Health District.
Clark County is still in the "high" category. As of Monday, Clark is at 19% test positivity. For the latest county-by-county data, click here.
Los Angeles County is at 8%, however county health officials announced Monday they will retain the mask mandate, as the statewide lift left local governments to make their own decision.
In California, unvaccinated people will still be required to be masked indoors after Feb. 15, and everyone will have to wear masks in higher-risk areas such as public transit and nursing homes and other congregate living facilities, state officials said in an AP report.
A handful of states still require people to wear masks in indoor public places, whether or not they have been vaccinated. Governors of Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon announced Monday they plan to lift mask mandates by end of February or March.
On Friday, the Carson City School District announced they will allow parents to decide if their child wears a mask or not while in school. Schools have their own guidance when it comes to masks in Nevada.
Mask mandate or not, some people have said they don’t plan to ditch the mask until they feel safe.
FOX5 reached out to the Gov. Steve Sisolak's office to ask if any changes are coming, but as of late Monday evening had not heard back.
(1) comment
STOP WAITING FOR THAT LYING FAT CORRUPT TYRANT SISOLAK TO TELL YOU WHAT YOU CAN AND CANT DO! STOP WEARING SLAVE RAGS! BREATHE AIR !!!!!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.