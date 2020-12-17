LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada researchers and health officials want your honest answers: Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Why or why not?
The survey was created in partnership with University of Nevada Reno and Immunize Nevada, all to inform state health officials and Nevada doctors how Nevadans are feeling about the doses.
Surveys show at least a quarter of Americans will not take the vaccine for various reasons.
Professor of Internal Medicine Mark Riddle wants to hear every answer, to help doctors have an answer.
"Providers having tools to try to meet people where they are, in terms of their understanding, and try to address some of those concerns without facts and judgment," Riddle said.
He said more people will be likely to get the vaccine once they consult their personal doctor.
Immunize Nevada is addressing frequently-asked questions online and on social media, and urges people to research while they await their turn.
"We do want people to feel confident about the vaccine when their turn is called," said Heidi Parker with Immunize Nevada.
The organization launched the NVcovidfighter.org site for resources for Nevadans and doctors.
To weigh in on the survey, click here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.