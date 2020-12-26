LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the top-rated buffets in Las Vegas will close indefinitely next month.
Wicked Spoon in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will "temporarily cease operations" on January 10, according to a statement from a property spokesperson.
“Effective January 10, Wicked Spoon will temporarily cease operations. We are hopeful that business levels will improve into the new year, from which operations will continue to be reevaluated," the statement said.
Under the current state guidelines, Wicked Spoon had been operating on reservations only and adjusted their buffet model so guests are served.
The buffet has received accolades from several outlets, including Desert Companion and the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Best of Las Vegas.
