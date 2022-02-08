LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nurses across Las Vegas have left the area or the profession during the pandemic, leaving critical staffing shortages as the omicron surge swept through Nevada and filled hospitals.
In a latest report from the Nevada Hospital Association, which describes staffing levels still as a crisis across the state, it calls for efforts to address the shortages: "Long-term strategies in nursing and provider retention, recruitment and available training slots will be required to reduce the staffing element further."
The staffing crisis is so severe, Governor Steve Sisolak called on 900 nursing students across Nevada to aid hospitals as apprentices with tasks such as bathing and feeding.
"I think a lot of it has to do with compensation and it has to do with burnout," said nurse Tami Clark, who left a job in the valley to take temporary assignments and is currently in California.
"Nursing in Vegas is hard ... [employer] saying to me, 'You're at the at the top of your game, we appreciate you, but this is all we can pay you.' There have to be incentives," Clark said, who describes 14-hour shifts with challenges to get vacation time for some relief.
Working in other states provided better pay and much-needed breaks during grueling shifts.
In Nevada, the shortages have been exacerbated by a surge in patients and staff members getting sick with the omicron variant.
A nurse anonymously told FOX5 nurses in one Las Vegas facility were given a notice that they must care for 10 patients each shift. In California, by law, the maximum amount of patients assigned to nurses is five patients per shift.
"You don't want to lose your license. And when you start doing care of ten to one, there's the possibility you are going to miss something, you are going to cause an error," Clark said.
According to the UNLV School of Nursing, the school has a steady flow of candidates and students entering the nursing field; the challenge continues to be retention once they enter the workforce in Nevada.
"Nurses have been asked to do a lot over the last two years, and burnout is pretty high. Our nurses are leaving to travel other places and make more money. People are feeling like they're a commodity more than a person," said Dean Angela Amar.
"You also have hospitals thinking of all the things they can do to have less nurses, to spend less money. There's things that hospitals can do, or hospital systems can do, to think about how they incentivize employees to stay, how they make them feel motivated," Amar said. "We have to change the system, too. It's not just an individual problem. It's a system problem."
