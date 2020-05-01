LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Whole Foods says it will provide free, disposable masks to customers nationwide as it requests that they wear face coverings in its stores.
Within the next week, Whole Foods will provide the disposable masks to customers at all of its stores "to help protect the safety and health of our Team Members and communities," Amazon-owned Whole Foods said in an announcement Thursday.
If a customer doesn't have a face covering of their own, they will be able to pick up a free, disposable covering at the entrance of a Whole Foods Market.
“As we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our Team Members and customers, in addition to requiring everyone working in our stores to wear face masks, over the next week we will begin requesting that all customers wear masks while shopping in our stores. Whole Foods Market will be providing face masks at the entrance of all stores for customers who do not have their own face covering," Whole Foods said in a statement.
Amazon said that earlier this week, the company provided over 100 million masks to its global Amazon operations network and Whole Foods Market stores, making them available to all Amazon associates, delivery service partners, Amazon Flex participants, seasonal employees, and Whole Foods Market Team Members. The company is requiring everyone in its facilities to wear a mask.
(1) comment
bye bye whole foods, I lived in Venezuela before this is America!
