LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- As concern grows over the spread of COVID-19 in the Valley and nationwide, health officials said doctors ultimately decide who should get tested for the virus.
The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed a total of 1,300 test kits in Clark County. Governor Steve Sisolak criticized the lack of more tests given to the state of Nevada by federal health officials, and said more Nevadans should be tested.
"People who have mild symptoms may not need to be tested and should stay home and limit their contact with others," according to health officials.
Those with mild to moderate symptoms need to see their health care providers to be evaluated to determine if they need testing.
Doctors will ultimately send your test to a lab.
Only those with serious illnesses should seek care in a hospital, health officials said.
The SNHD published an online guide for people to assess their symptoms and steps.
