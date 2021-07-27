LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Around 200 Federal Emergency Management Agency workers are on the ground across the Southern Nevada, working alongside 30 Nevada agencies to help provide COVID-19 vaccine and testing access.
Governor Steve Sisolak requested White House "surge" teams amid rising COVID-19 cases and low vaccination rates. The White House flagged Las Vegas as a concern for the spread of cases in major metropolitan areas.
FOX5 followed workers outside the Hullum Homes Apartments in Las Vegas.
"Folks that are contracting COVID right now are not immunized ... We have seen an increase in vaccinations. As a result, we are seeing an increase rate of vaccinations in the entire community," said Allison Phaendler, federal incident commander of "Operation Get Out The Vaccine."
State health officials said pop-up clinics are headed to neighborhoods with barriers to transportation and healthcare access, as well as rising cases.
"The end goal is really supporting Clark County, so that way they can return back to business and invite tourists to come," said Nevada Incident Commander Sharon Luce.
Teams plan to have 60 vaccination clinics through mid-August, in addition to supporting testing sites.
