LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, according to a tweet.
"After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms," McEnany tweeted.
McEnany said she had no knowledge of Hope Hicks' diagnosis prior to last week's press briefing. No members of the press pool were listed as "close contacts by the White House Medical Unit," McEnany said.
"With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely," she wrote.
October 5, 2020
