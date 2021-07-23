LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The White House praised Nevada's vaccination efforts Friday, as progress in other states continue to decline. Southern Nevada health leaders voiced concerns over plateauing vaccination numbers.
Governor Steve Sisolak's office said 95 FEMA workers are in Southern Nevada to aid with vaccination, testing and canvassing efforts, along with volunteers from the Department of Health and Human Services.
Nevada has gotten the attention of White House health officials over surging COVID-19 cases and lagging vaccination rates.
Tuesday, July 20, the Southern Nevada Health District voiced concerns to the Clark County Commission over what officials call a plateau: around 4,000 doses a day for several weeks.
"We are seeing a plateau in vaccination rates, which is driving our increase in cases here," Dr. Curt Lohff said.
Clark County has 60% of its eligible population with at least one dose. To get to 70% herd immunity, more than 160,000 people would also have to participate in getting at least one dose.
FOX5 got a tour of FEMA surge team headquarters on Thursday, July 22. Teams will help with 60 pop-up clinics and six new established vaccination sites across the Las Vegas. The latter will operate for several weeks in different parts of the valley, including the Galleria Mall, CSN North Las Vegas and SNHD Headquarters.
On Friday, July 23, FOX5 spoke to Dr. Bechara Choucair, the White House COVID Vaccinations Coordinator. Dr. Choucair said Nevada's pace still fares better than many states, whose rates have plummeted significantly.
"We are already seeing the vaccination rates in Nevada pick up. So we have seen that over the last 10 days more than 35,000 Nevadans have actually rolled up their sleeves gotten vaccinated. That is actually a higher rate than the vaccination rates that we're seeing nationally. So I'm convinced that Nevadans are realizing that this is a concern and those who are unvaccinated are taking action," Dr. Bechara Choucair said.
